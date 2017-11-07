ROAD TO RUSSIA: How Super Eagles Have Fared In Past Games In Algeria

The Super Eagles will be guests to Algeria in the reverse fixture of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine on Friday, 10 November.

It is a dead rubber encounter as the Super Eagles have already picked African qualifying Group B’s sole ticket to next year’s World Cup in Russia. Cameroon and Zambia are the two other teams in the group.

In this piece, Completesportsnigeria.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at how the Super Eagles have fared in their seven away clashes against Algeria…

ALGERIA 1-0 NIGERIA (1978 All Africa Games: Final)

Nigeria first played against Algeria away in the final of the 1978 All Africa Games in Algiers.

Algeria triumphed 1-0 in front of 60,000 Stade 5 Juillet 1962 fans.

The only goal of the game was scored by Ali Bencheikh in the 33rd minute.

ALGERIA 2-1 NIGERIA (1982 World Cup Qualifier, 2nd Leg Play-off)

Algeria qualified for their first ever World Cup at the 1982 edition in Spain after defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the second leg play-off in Constantine.

In the first leg played in Lagos, Algeria won 2-0 thanks to two first half goals from Lakhdar Belloumi (34th minute) and Djamel Zidane (44th minute).

And in the reverse fixture, Algeria won 2-1 to go through 4-1 on aggregate. Belloumi (ninth minute) and Rabah Madjer (84th minute) scored for the home team, while Okey Isima (39th minute) scored Nigeria’s goal.

ALGERIA 1-0 NIGERIA (1988 Olympic Games Qualifying, 1st Leg Play-off)

In the play-off of the football event of the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, Nigeria and Algeria were drawn against each other.

Before FIFA ruled that starting from Barcelona 1992 only players under the age of 23 would henceforth take part in the football event of the Olympics, it was the senior national teams that were involved in the qualifiers and Olympic Games tournament.

The first leg was played in Annaba with Algeria winning by 1-0.

Nigeria eventually qualified for the 1988 Olympics after winning the second leg 2-0 in Enugu to qualify 2-1 on aggregate.

ALGERIA 5-1 NIGERIA (1990 AFCON: Opening Game)

A largely home-based Nigerian team faced hosts Algeria in the opening game of the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations in Algiers.

It turned out to be a nightmare for the Nigerian team as Algeria ran riot winning 5-1 following goals from Rabah Madjer (brace), Djamel Menad and Djamel Amani.

Nigeria’s only goal was scored by Emmanuel Okocha which made it 4-1.

ALGERIA 1-0 NIGERIA (1990 AFCON: Final)

Both countries met again in the final which was played in front of a 105,032 fans inside the Stade 5 Juillet 1962, Algiers.

The only goal of the game was scored by Cherif Oudjani in the 38th minute which secured Algeria’s first and only AFCON title.

ALGERIA 1-1 NIGERIA (1994 World Cup Qualifier: 2nd Leg, Group stage)

After years of heartbreak, Nigeria eventually qualified for the FIFA World Cup in the 1994 edition in the United States.

This was achieved after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Algeria in their final Group A game.

Finidi George gave Nigeria the lead in the 20th minute before Abdelhafid Tasfaout equalised for Algeria on 66 minutes.

The meant Nigeria finished top of the group on five points, same points as Cote d’Ivoire but a superior goals difference, while Algeria were bottom with two points.

ALGERIA 2-5 NIGERIA (2006 World Cup Qualifier: 2nd Leg, Group stage)

Nigeria recorded their first ever win away to Algeria in the second leg of the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The two countries were drawn in the same group with Angola, Gabon and Zimbabwe with Angola edging Nigeria on head-to-head to qualify for their first ever World Cup.

After beating Algeria 1-0 in the first leg in Abuja, Nigeria needed to beat Algeria at home – a feat they had never achieved before – to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

Nigeria eventually won 5-2 with goals from Obafemi Martins (brace), Yusuf Ayila, John Utaka and Christina Obodo although it was ultimately not enough to see the Eagles through.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.