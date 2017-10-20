ROAD TO RUSSIA: Will Shakespeare’s Leicester Exit Have Any Effect On Musa, Iheanacho, Ndidi’s Super Eagles Chances?

Leicester City recently sacked manager Craig Shakespeare after a poor start to the season, leaving Super Eagles stars Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho having to receive instructions from a new boss.

Under Shakespeare it was mixed fortunes for the Nigerians, with Ndidi a regular starter, Iheanacho a bit-part player and Musa frozen out completely.

Incidentally, the three players’ roles in the Super Eagles mirror what is happening to them at Leicester: Ndidi has become a regular in the Super Eagles, Iheanacho comes off the bench, Musa is mostly just a squad player.

So now that Shakespeare, who brought Iheanacho to Leicester, is gone and caretaker manager Michael Appleton is set to take charge of his first game this weekend, what is the fate of the Super Eagles stars?

Will Shakespeare’s exit have any effect on the Nigerian trio as they continue on the Road To Russia?

What direct or indirect impact, if any, will this change of guard have on the Super Eagles as they prepare for the World Cup?

It is time again to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com continue our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.

Use the ‘Leave a Reply’ field to air your views and engage in healthy debate. Comments on Facebook are also welcome.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.