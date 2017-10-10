Robben Announces Retirement From Dutch National Team

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from international football after scoring twice in the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Sweden in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The winger announced his international retirement after Tuesday night’s match.

“I want to focus on my club career now,” Robben told reporters after the game. “It’s a good time to pass the torch to the next generation.”

Despite his brace, the Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after a poor start to the campaign.

They needed to beat Sweden by a seven-goal margin on Tuesday to secure a play-offs spot but the Dutch could only score twice.

Robben, 33, started playing for his senior national team in 2003 and scored 37 goals in 96 matches.

