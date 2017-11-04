Robben Sets Bayern Record As Dortmund’s Winless Streak Continues

0

By James Agberebi: Bayern Munich defeated rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Saturday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the table.

The defeat means Dortmund have now gone four straight games without a win in the Bundesliga, suffering three defeats and one draw.

Arjen Robben gave Bayern Munich the lead in the 17th minute before former Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead on 37th minute.

Robben is now officially Bayern’s all-time highest scoring foreign player in the Bundesliga with 93 goals.

In the 67th minute David Alaba got on the score sheet to make it 3-0.

With two minutes remaining former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra scored a consolation goal for Dortmund to end the game 3-1.

The win took Bayern’s points to 26 after 11 league games, while Dortmund dropped to third on 20 points from the same number of games.

