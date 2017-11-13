Rohr: Aina Will Give Echiejile Good Competition In Super Eagles

Rohr: Aina Will Give Echiejile Good Competition In Super Eagles

By Dare Esan: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is confident Hull City full-back Ola Aina will offer recuperating Elderson Echiejile good competition for the left-back role ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Rohr who is set to hand Aina his third international cap against Argentina on Tuesday in Krasnodar, Russia was pleased with the 21-year-old’s showing against Algeria.

“It’s good for the competition for Elderson Echiejile when you want to progress you need two good players in each position,” Rohr told Completesportnigeria.com, referring to Aina.

“I’m happy we already have this friendly against Argentina. It is wonderful to play against some of the best players in the world.

“We are unbeaten in the qualifiers but now we need to work harder ahead of Tuesday. But it’s going to be tough because we have just two days to prepare for it.”

  • Olorunshola Mawzis 2 hours

    Pls stop diz tin o
    Jst replace him one tym

  • Progress Okachamara 2 hours

    He is far better than Echiejile.

  • Terina Francis 2 hours

    Aina is far better than Echiejile..

  • Ibrahim Adamu 1 hour

    Pls find a natural left back,aina isn’t one either.

  • Moses Chi MacJackson 1 hour

    Aina needs to grow and gel fast into the team. Was shaky against clueless Algeria

