Rohr: We Have Almost Full House In Uyo, Eagles Remain Focused On Cameroon Match

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, says his team is fully focused on winning Friday’s Group B 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The Eagles who are targeting their 12th win over Cameroon are unbeaten against the reigning champions at home in a World Cup qualifier.

In 20 previous encounters, Nigeria have been winners 10 times, with Cameroon winning four times and six matches drawn.

“It is a big match and we are fully focused and committed. The players know what it means; they need little or no reminding of how important this match is,” Rohr, told thenff.com

“I am happy we have almost the full house now and can concentrate on our tactics for the game.”

Captain Mikel John Obi and 22 other players are currently at the team’s camp Ibom Meridien Hotel for the crunch encounter, with only Cyprus –based Abdullahi Shehu still expected at the Ibom Meridien Hotel.

Nigeria, on six points from their first two matches, will strengthen their chances at the top of the group with another win on Friday. Zambia and Algeria, the other two teams in the group, have one point each from their opening two games will clash at the Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

Players in camp are: Moses Simon, Uche Agbo, Leon Balogun, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Victor Moses, Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Ekong, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Mikel Agu, Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, Dele Alampasu, Elderson Echiejile, Aaron Samuel and Tyronne Ebuehi.