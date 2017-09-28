Rohr Arrives In Abuja, Storms Uyo Monday For Zambia Clash

By Bamidele Boluwaji :

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr arrived in Abuja on Thursday to begin preparation for the October 7 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

The Franco-German tactician, who returned to the country with the WAFU Cup team earlier in the week, had been in Lagos and on Thursday moved to Abuja.

A very reliable source told Completesportsnigeria.com that some of the Nigeria players will be in Abuja throughout this weekend where Rohr would also meet with officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before he traves to Uyo on Monday where he will lead Nigeria against Zambia.

The Super Eagles camp will open in Uyo on Monday for the crucial home game.

“Coach Gernot Rohr travelled to Abuja today (Thursday) to continue his preparation for the Zambia match in Uyo,” the very reliable source close to the coach toldCompletesportsnigeria.com .

“He will spend this weekend in Abuja where he will also meet with some of the officials of the NFF . He will travel to Uyo on Monday for the match.‎”

