Rohr: Why Cameroon Win Is Vital For Us

By Kayode Ogundare (Pix: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles Technical Adviser has claimed that Friday’s World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is a winner-takes-all as the two-legged encounter will likely decide the winner of group B.

The German-born tactician reckons the game has been on the cards since the Matchday 2 victory over Algeria and that there’s no margin for error in the encounter.

“It is very simple. Four points separate us and Cameroon. It is the game of our lives. We have six points and we want to win this match. If they lose, it will be difficult for Cameroon to catch us. I will consider the game on Friday as the first half while the second half comes up in yaounde next week. We want to win the first half so that the second half will be easy for us,” he said at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

Rohr was also upbeat about his team’s chances having had 10 months to prepare for the game.

He said: “We knew since November that we were going to play against Cameroon so we’ve had time to watch them, admire them playing, saw them win the AFCON and make a good impression at the Confederations Cup. So we are prepared for them.”

Only one team will qualify for the World Cup from Group B. Algeria and Zambia are the other two teams in the group and they both slug it out in Ndola on Saturday.