Rohr Confirms Mikel Will Face Argentina, Set To Test Uzoho

By Dare Esan: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr also revealed that captain Mikel Obi will return to the starting line-up in Tuesday’s friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Mikel sat out Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Algeria on Friday World Cupin Constantine following his late arrival.

Rohr also hinted that Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho may get his chance to feature.

Uzoho, 18, is one of three goalkeepers in the squad for the friendly and is eyeing his Super Eagles debut.

“Mikel of course will come back,” Rohr told Completesportsnigeria.com in Constantine. “He didn’t play against Algeria because it was not a good moment for him coming from China. Playing two games in four days is a risk for him and we both agreed that was best for him to sit out.

“Against Argentina we will make some changes with two or three players. It will be interesting to see another goalkeeper. We have to work hard to be better.”

Argentina, who were in the same group as Nigeria in the last two World Cups, will be without Lionel Messi for the friendly.

