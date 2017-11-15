Rohr: Don’t Call Eagles World Cup Favourites Because We Beat Argentina

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has played down the favourite tag of his team ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after guiding his side to an emphatic 4-2 win over Argentina in a friendly on Tuesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero gave Argenntina a 2-0 lead after 36 minutes but a wonderful free-kick from the edge of the box by Kelechi Iheanacho two minutes from half time gave the Super Eagles a chance of a comeback in the second half.

A brace from Alex Iwobi and a goal from debutante Bryan Idowu sealed the win for the Super Eagles.

“It’s a good victory for us but it doesn’t mean we’ve become favourites to win the World Cup. We stay humble and realise we have more work to do,” Rohr said during his post-match interview after the game in Krasnodar, Russia.

“We prepared well for this game because playing Argentina is big for us, maybe it is different for them.”

The win took Rohr’s impreesive record in charge of the Super Eagles to seven wins, three draws and a defeat since he took charge in September 2016.

On his side’s comeback win, Rohr said: “I am happy we came back from two goals down to win 4-2. It shows we have great team spirit and determination when you keep fighting after going two goals down against a great team like Argentina.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.