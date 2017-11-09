Rohr To Drop Mikel Vs Algeria, Hand Uzoho Super Eagles Debut

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja: Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has ruled out captain Mikel Obi from Friday’s dead rubber World Cup qualifier against the Desert Foxes of Algeria even as he told Complete Sports that the young FC Deportivo Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will debut in the game.

Rohr, who spoke on telephone from Morocco as the team departed for Algeria, said he would rest Mikel because he arrived late to camp and did not have enough training with rest of the team, coupled with the long flight from China. But he assured that the skipper will lead the squad against Argentina on Tuesday.

“I will rest Mikel for Friday’s game but he will be ready for the game against Argentina,” Rohr told Completesportsnigeria.com. “It will be an opportunity for the other players to show that they are worthy of being in with this group and fight for World Cup places in the squad.

“We are going to play without six regulars due to withdrawals through injury and the need to test some fringe players. Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Elderson Echiejile, Onazi Onazi will miss the game with Algeria due to injuries. Mikel Obi misses out due to late arrival.”

Rohr continued: “The young goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will get a chance to show whether he is good enough to be in this group and join us to the World Cup. He will get his chance to play just like others who did not get much playing time during the qualifiers.

“The Argentina game will be a good opportunity to test our strength against a very good team with the best player in the world Lionel Messi and also to feel the atmosphere in Russia and see our camping base. Everyone will have the opportunity to play against Argentina and see how it goes. The preparation for the World Cup is on and I am glad.”

