Rohr: Enyeama Will Return To Eagles After Injury Lay-off

By Kayode Ogundare (photo : Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has declared that former captain Vincent Enyeama is ready to stage a sensational return to the Super Eagles, but is being delayed by the meniscus injury that he’s currently treating.

“I spoke with Enyeama and he’s ready to come back. The past is in the past and we don’t want to bring old issues up again. He gave no condition to return but he has to get well from his injury before we see him in the national team,” Rohr told the media in Uyo on Wednesday .

He also expressed the belief that Enyeama will get another team soon as he’s now surplus to requirement at French Ligue 1 side Lille.

He said: “He needs a new club and I hope he gets one by the next transfer window. Lille have signed two new goalkeepers, so he cannot continue with them. He must find a club. If he plays well in his team, the door of the national team will be open for him.”

Enyeama has not played for Nigeria since falling out with former national team coach Sunday Oliseh in February 2016.