Rohr: We’re Happy We Got Our Four Points Target Vs Cameroon

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that his team faced an improved Indomitable Lions side on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria scored first here in Yaounde through Moses Simon, but Cameroon equalised with a Vincent Aboubakar penalty and the hosts almost won the game late on.

Rohr, whose team destroyed Cameroon 4-0 in on Friday, praised the Lions for raising their game.

“It was a difficult match, but I expected that from a team that lost 4-0 just days before,” Rohr said during his post-match press conference at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

“They wanted revenge and they played well. They brought in three fresh players, while we had the same team that played on Friday. We got tired in the second half.”

Rohr said he was satisfied because he achieved his target against Cameroon.

He added: “Before the two games I wanted four points, so I’m happy we got what we targeted. Tonight’s match was not about spectacle, we just wanted to get a result. If they didn’t have that penalty we’d have got all three points.”