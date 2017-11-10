Rohr: I’ll Make Seven Changes To Eagles Team In ‘Test Game’ Vs Algeria

By Dare Esan in Constantine: Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has confirmed that he will ring the changes in his team while stating that he is firmly focused on preparing his side for a good outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with tonight’s clash against Algeria here in n Constantine, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Kick-off is 8.30pm here in Algeria, same time as Nigeria.

Rohr’s men booked their passage to the finals courtesy of a 1-0 home win against the Chipolopolo of Zambia last month.

Key men like Victor Moses, Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo, Elderson Echiejile and Ogenyi Onazi have been ruled out of the clash with the likes of Ola Aina, Tryon Ebuehi and Anthony Nwaekeme are set to be hand the chance to impress against the North Africans.

The German tactician told Completesportsnigeria. com at the team base in Constantine that he is keen to assess his fringe players in the game which according to him will be a good test ahead of the World Cup.

“We have a chance to play a game which the result is not important for us,” Rohr told Completesportsnigeria.com in Constantine.

“The preparation for the World Cup starts for us now and the key thing is the performance of our boys.

“It will be good to finish the qualifier unbeaten even though some of our players are not here due to injury. We will make like seven changes to the team that will face Algeria.

” It is not going to be easy because some of the players will be playing together for the first time but it is a chance to see their qualities.

“Algeria have a new coach and will like to win the game. We have a work to do and that is what we are focused on.”

The Super Eagles will also face Argentina in a friendly in Krasnodar, Russia next Tuesday.

