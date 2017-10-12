Rohr Insists On Strong Super Eagles Squad Vs Algeria

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that the nucleus of his current squad will be invited for their last 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying Group B away match against Algeria next month, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Burkina Faso manager who led Nigeria to beat Zambia 1-0 last Saturday in their matchday-5 to qualify for the Russia 2018 has started discussing his programme for the Algeria match with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com that the priority of the Franco-German coach now is how to win the away match to finish the qualifiers with 16points.

“We are all happy that we have qualified for the World Cup, but coach Rohr is not resting yet. He has started preparation for the Algeria match and he has insisted that he is going to use the best of his players in the away match,” Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He has been discussing the next match with the FA, and his priority now despite qualifying for the World Cup, is to win the away match to end the qualifier with 16points.

“I think he believes winning the match will help the bonding in the team and also make the players to prepare for the future.

Nigeria amassed an unassailable 13 points after five games in Group B.

‎

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.