Rohr To Invite Three New Players For Super Eagles Vs Zambia Clash

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is planning to bring in three new players to fight for spots for the October 7 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Chairman of the Technical and Development Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Christopher Green told Complete Sports that Rohr said if it were possible, he would retain the same squad that beat Cameroun last month.

“Rohr has yet to send me the list of players for the game against Zambia but I am sure he will do that before the end of the week,” Green told Completesportsnigeria.com. “The list will be made public after perusal and input by the technical committee.

“He told me that he would like to retain the team that beat Cameroon but will likely bring in two or three additional players to make up for loss of form and injuries. We are on course to qualify for Russia 2018.”

Green who is also the chairman of the Rivers State Football Association added: “The coach has been monitoring our players scattered all over Europe and elsewhere and I trust him to invite players who are in form and play regularly.”

The Super Eagles are top of African qualifying Group B with 10 points from from four matches and need only three points to qualifier. Zambia are second behind Nigeria with seven points and a win over Nigeria will throw the group open.

