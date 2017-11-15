Rohr To Keep Faith With Akpeyi, Happy With Uzoho

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will not discard Daniel Akpeyi despite the Chippa United goalkeeper’s in Nigeria’s 4-2 win over Argentina on Tuesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Akpeyi posted a below-par performance in the first half of the encounter, conceding two goals in the opening 36 minutes of the international friendly.

According to a team source, Rohr will give Akpeyi another chance despite being pleased to have found a new goalkeeper in Deportivo La Coruna shot-stopper Francis Uzoho for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“Akpeyi is still in but definitely has dropped in the pecking order,” the source revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He (Rohr) is delighted with Uzoho because he says he has found a good goalkeeper for the World Cup.”

Uzoho, 18, came into limelight when he made his La Liga Santander debut for Deportivo La Coruna last month against Eibar.

“He has a big personality and that is very important for the defenders,” Rohr told the source.

“When you play with a keeper like Uzoho it is easy for the players around him. He is young and commands his area well and it is very good to have a keeper like that.”

