Rohr To Land In Morocco For Algeria Vs Nigeria; Eagles List Out Next

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is expected to arrive in Morocco on November 5 where he will join his team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria billed to hold on November 10, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Rohr, who is currently in France holidaying after the Super Eagles defeated Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 in their last qualifying game in Uyo on 7 October to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup, believes that the weather in Morocco where the players will be camped before moving to Algiers will help the players to prepare well for the away match.

Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Toyin Ibitoye, told Completesportsnigeria.com: “Coach Rohr is going straight to Morocco to meet the players for their preparation against Algeria.

“The camp will open same day and we are all looking forward to the game.”

Meanwhile, Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed that the list of players that will be invited for the dead rubber match will be out next week Monday.

It was also gathered that Rohr is insisting all his best players will be invited for the away match except those who are injured.

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 13 points while Zambia followed with seven points after their last game.

