Rohr: Osimhen, Others Still Have Super Eagles World Cup Chance; We Fear Nobody

By Dare Esan: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has left the door open for more players to make his squad to the Russia 2018 World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria became the first country from Africa to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after defeating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo in early October.

The Super Eagles won the sole ticket available to African qualifying Group B by claiming 14 points from six games with four wins and two draws.

Rohr is aware that his squad still needs some improvement so he has not ruled out new players staking claims.

One of such players is Victor Osimhen, the 18-year-old Wolfsburg striker who was top scorer at the FFFA U-17 World Cup in 2015.

“More players will come in,” Rohr told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The likes of Victor Osimhen, young players, quick players. The door is still open. The list is not done yet. We have the possibility to get 30 players.”

On the FIFA World Cup draw billed for Zurich on December 1, Rohr said: “We are open for all the teams. We know we are in the last pot so we will get teams with better FIFA ranking than us in that group. We want to get out of the group.”

