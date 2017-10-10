Rohr Praises Super Eagles Stars, Targets AFCON Ticket

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed he is happy working with the team after leading them to become the first African country to qualify for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday

“I am very excited to be working with this team: a blend of the experienced and the young and ambitious ones. They are a delight to be with at all times, and I believe we are on to great things,” Rohr told the Nigeria Football Federation media department.

“At the beginning of the qualifying series, many people said we were going to be chasing it. But we sat down together and we promised ourselves that we would go all out and get the ticket.”

The 64-year old, who was employed by the NFF 15 months ago, has played 10 matches, winning six and losing only one.

The Super Eagles won four of their five African qualifying Group B matches to ease through to Russia 2018 but lost their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in June.

“That match was a big wake-up call for us. Now that we have the World Cup ticket, we will go all out for the AFCON ticket and get it,” Rohr added.

“When you have a team that has so much self-belief, a lot of things are possible. Age is but a number. I feel young and able and willing to go on working with this group.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.