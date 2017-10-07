Rohr Relieved Super Eagles Beat ‘Tough’ Zambia, Qualified From ‘Difficult’ Group

By Nurudeen Obalola in Uyo: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has praised his players after they defeated Zambia 1-0 on Saturday here in Uyo to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Alex Iwobi came off the bench to score the goal that sealed Nigeria’s place at the World Cup.

“It was a very difficult game but we are going to Russia and that’s what’s important,” Rohr said at the post-match press conference at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium moments after the game.

“We have had a tough campaign and we’re relieved we have qualified from such a tough group. Beating Algeria and Cameroon and getting four wins and a draw from five matches in this group was not what I expected from the difficult group.

“Dropping Alex Iwobi to the bench was one of the tough decisions and I’m happy he came on to score the goal.

“It’s great to get the World Cup ticket but it’s not finished. We have to start preparing for the World Cup.”

