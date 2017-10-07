Rohr Retains Super Eagles Vs Cameroon Starting XI For Zambia

By Johnny Edward in Uyo: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has kept faith with the starting line-up that defeated Cameroon last month at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for today’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The pair of Alex Iwobi and Daniel Akpeyi, despite being fully fit after missing the Cameroon games with injuries, have been named on the substitutes bench for the game which kicks off by 5pm.

FC IfeanyiUbah shot-stopper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is set to make his third senior appearance in goal for the Super Eagles who must win to seal a sixth appearance at the FIFA men’s senior World Cup in Russia next year.

In defence, centre-halves Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong will be flanked by Shehu Abdullahi and Elderson Echiejile who are poised to feature as fullbacks.

In midfield, captain Mikel Obi is expected to stamp his authority once again alongside Ogenyi Onazi and Wilfred Ndidi while in attack Odion Ighalo will lead with Victor Moses and Moses Simon playing as wingers.

Line-up vs Zambia

Ezenwa

Abdullahi

Echiejile

Balogun

Troost-Ekong

Ndidi

Onazi

Mikel

Moses

Ighalo

Simon

