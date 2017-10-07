Rohr Could Ring Changes Vs Zambia As Eagles Team B Beat Team A

By Johnny Edward (Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr may tweak his starting line up ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash against Zambia Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rohr was not pleased with the performance of some the his first team regular players after they lost 3-0 to the reserve side in a practice match behind closed doors, a top official disclosed to Completesportsnigeria.com here in Uyo.

According to the official, the probables didn’t perform well in their test match and were run ragged by the likes of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Kelechi Iheanacho Ahmed Musa and Anthony Nwakeame who featured in the Team B attack.

“The coach was not impressed with the Team A made up of the players that beat Cameroon 4-0,” the source who watched Thursday night’s practice match told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He even said they were playing like old men without pace.”

Rohr kept faith with the same line-up in the two qualifiers against Cameroon in September but could ring changes on Saturday as the Eagles seek to seal their place in Russia with a win.

How they played:

Eagles Team A: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo.

Eagles Team B: Daniel Akpeyi, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Uche Agbo, John Ogu, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anthony Nwakaeme, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi.

