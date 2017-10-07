Rohr Could Ring Changes Vs Zambia As Eagles Team B Beat Team A

By Johnny Edward (Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr may tweak his starting line up ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash against Zambia Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Rohr was not pleased with the performance of some the his first team regular players after they lost 3-0 to the reserve side in a practice match behind closed doors, a top official disclosed to Completesportsnigeria.com here in Uyo.
According to the official, the probables didn’t perform well in their test match and were run ragged by the likes of Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Kelechi Iheanacho Ahmed Musa and Anthony Nwakeame who featured in the Team B attack.
“The coach was not impressed with the Team A made up of the players that beat Cameroon 4-0,” the source who watched Thursday night’s practice match told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“He even said they were playing like old men without pace.”
Rohr kept faith with the same line-up in the two qualifiers against Cameroon in September but could ring changes on Saturday as the Eagles seek to seal their place in Russia with a win.
How they played:
Eagles Team A: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo.
Eagles Team B: Daniel Akpeyi, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Uche Agbo, John Ogu, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anthony Nwakaeme, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi.
What is this? Mr G. Rohr should keep faith with the team that beat and draw Cameroon. This is simple na. The ‘B’ want to get into the ‘A’ team and so will play even to injure a A team so give himself a chance. It is like that everywhere. The A team will want to play safe to e able to reach the day. Rohr should know this. Anyway we need a win and I know our A or B team will beat Zambia Chipolopolo aka copper bullet. No shaking. In my Warrior area, things are happening. Many are seen with 4liters of jerrycans I guess for the match in case ‘NEPA’ mess up. Viewing centers are already opening surprisingly, use the NEPA light. All radios and television stations are putting the match as news item. Boys and girls, young men and old women are all hosting about the match. A draw will not be accepted by the general populace. A loss is not even discussed. That will be disaster. And heads will roll. A win is what everyone is expecting. So Mikel and co should know what they are doing. Nothing but victory is what they should give Nigerians. See you after the match.
Hmm…yesterday, it was 2-0 before aina and iwobi were swapped to team A for Echiejile and Simon, today, without swapping.. 3-0..check out the B Team again..we have iwobi, Aina, Awaziem, Iheanacho, Agbo and team A, Eciejile, Mikel, Ighalo..and u are playing against youthful Zambians side? I beg of Rohr want make changes abeg make him do am fast!
My advice: Keep faith with the winning team! Be ready to make changes as necessary during the match! Don’t hesitate changing formations if the original formation doesn’t work as intended. Wishing Super Eagles a Spectacular Win!