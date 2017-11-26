Exclusive By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is looking for ‘special ball players’ who can hold the ball in tight match situations to play backup roles in his World Cup squad, Completesportsnigeria.com has learnt.
According to a close source, the German still has some backup positions in some key areas to fill ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Those positions are that of Elderson Echiejile, Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo, according to the source.
“Against Algeria, away, the team could not hold the ball well and always ceded possession too easily. A good team would have punished the Eagles for that,” an impeccable source told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“He (Gernot) admits he has a lot of work to do, but I believe he will succeed due to his good approach.
“Firstly, he hopes for a good draw that won’t necessarily seal our fate before the kickoff of the World Cup itself, a good preparation for the World Cup and some luck.”
“Some positions are covered, but he still needs options for other key positions and those areas are very vital.
“In those positions, he is looking out for players with the quality who can play the ball comfortably with their feet when under pressure by the opponents.”
Nigeria have been put in pot 4 ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw in Kremelin, Russia on the 2st of December.
COMMENTS
Scout? After others have put in their sweat for us to qualify…that’s not fair…we have more than 30 players who helped Nigeria qualify…
Yes we appreciate everyone else, that have played any role in qualifying the team to Russia. To be sincere we need back up from quality players, there are stronger teams with tested players in the World Cup proper any player capable should be there please.
Is it bad if d second team Is as gud as d first team???
Exactly olorunshola….. NG has first team players…. Minus echiejile…… We need solid back up,….. If I were rohr….. Musa and iheanacho would not be going to Russia,
This man is looking forward to bring Russia World Cup to Nigeria. Scout player from Germany league 2 and Netherland. I think we have some experience players there.
Nigeria is a great nation and has ”Great world class players” that are yet to be discovered.