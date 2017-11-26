Exclusive By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is looking for ‘special ball players’ who can hold the ball in tight match situations to play backup roles in his World Cup squad, Completesportsnigeria.com has learnt.

According to a close source, the German still has some backup positions in some key areas to fill ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Those positions are that of Elderson Echiejile, Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo, according to the source.

“Against Algeria, away, the team could not hold the ball well and always ceded possession too easily. A good team would have punished the Eagles for that,” an impeccable source told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“He (Gernot) admits he has a lot of work to do, but I believe he will succeed due to his good approach.

“Firstly, he hopes for a good draw that won’t necessarily seal our fate before the kickoff of the World Cup itself, a good preparation for the World Cup and some luck.”

“Some positions are covered, but he still needs options for other key positions and those areas are very vital.

“In those positions, he is looking out for players with the quality who can play the ball comfortably with their feet when under pressure by the opponents.”

Nigeria have been put in pot 4 ahead of the FIFA World Cup draw in Kremelin, Russia on the 2st of December.

