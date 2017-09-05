Rohr: Super Eagles Cannot Afford To Underrate ‘Strong’ Zambia

By Nurudeen Obalola:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has promised that the team will not get carried away as they close in on qualification for the 2018 World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerians lead Group B of the African qualifying series for Russia 2018 and will guarantee qualification with a home draw against Zambia in October.

Rohr is aware that the Eagles are obvious favourites to win the group, which also has the already eliminated Cameroon and struggling Algeria, but he is not celebrating qualification yet.

“We have a very good chance to qualify but we can’t relax because it’s not guaranteed yet,” Rohr said in Yaounde after the Super Eagles drew with Cameroon and extended their lead in the group to six points.

“We’re happy with where we are but we’re yet to get the ticket, so we must continue to work hard.

“If we beat Zambia in October we will qualify, but Zambia are very strong.”

The Super Eagles defeated Zambia 2-1 away in the first group match of the series and the Nigerians only dropped their first points on Monday in their fourth match.

But Rohr has a lot of respect for Chipolopolo, who play Algeria away on Tuesday night.

“This is a very difficult group of very good teams. African champions Cameroon are already out, so we must respect every team,” Rohr added.

“Zambia are quite strong. They have a young team like us and they were improve at the FIFA U-20 World Cup this year. Some of the best players in that U-20 squad are already with the senior team.”

Nigeria lead the group with 10 points from four games, with Zambia second with four points having played a match fewer.