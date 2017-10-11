Rohr: Super Eagles Don’t Have World Class Goalkeeper, Enyeama Must Earn Recall

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that his biggest problem during the chase for a World Cup ticket has been that of goalkeeping, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles secured a Russia 2018 ticket on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo with Ikechukwu Ezenwa in goal.

“I don’t have a world class goalkeeper now but we’ll go with what we have,” Rohr told Completesportsnigeria.com in Abuja.

However, Rohr also has nice words for FC IfeanyiUbah’s Ezenwa who stepped in during the home win over Cameroon and has conceded only one goal in three games.

“Ezenwa is progressing so much that in the past few weeks he is becoming a very good goalkeeper and that is why he kept in the games against Cameroon and Zambia. He is a goalkeeper much stronger than before, we shall have to see what will happen in the next few months,” Rohr added in the interview with Complete Sports.

“It is a very important position for any team. For the moment, we are very happy about the performance of Ezenwa. He has suddenly become an important member of the squad and we would keep working on him and see how how it goes.”

Rohr commended the Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick who brought up the idea to get an additional goalkeeping coach to team up with Alloy Agu and work on the available goalkeepers.

“One moment, (Vincent) Enyeama was out, Carl Ikeme was sick, (Daniel) Akpeyi was injured, so we had to play with our fourth goalkeeper. And what we decided was a brilliant idea from the President who told me since we don’t have another goalkeeper, let us hire another coach for goalkeepers even though the one we have is a very good one in Agu to complement each other,” Rohr revealed.

Asked if Enyeama, who voluntarily retired from the national team, and Ikeme were still in his World Cup plans, Rohr said he is not sure of Carl Ikeme but said he is in good communication with Enyeama. He however pointed out that Enyeama, who has been released by Lille and recovering from a long-term injury, must first find another club, be fit and play regularly to get a recall to the Super Eagles.

“We go to World Cup with the best players. Only players who are in good spirit, I mean the spirit of quality, hard work, respect, dedication and togetherness. Nigerians close to Vincent and other

