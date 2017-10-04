Rohr: Super Eagles Must Be Ready For ‘Young And Dangerous’ Zambia

By Johnny Edward (Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is banking on his side’s mix of experience and youthfulness to defeat Zambia in Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia here in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rohr led the Eagles to take four points off Cameroon in September but expects the Chipolopolo of Zambia to be a better side than the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

However, he remains confident his side will fight hard for a win come Saturday.

Zambia revived their World Cup hopes by beating Algeria on match day 3 and 4 of African qualifying Group B to move up to seven points, three adrift leaders Nigeria who need just a win to book their third consecutive spot at the World Cup.

“The Zambia game will be difficult. They have a better team than Cameroon perhaps. So we must be ready to give a good fight,” Rohr told the media after his side’s first training at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

“They (Zambia) are very young and dangerous.

“They don’t have anything to lose, they will come here with the mind to win this game. We’ve seen in the game against South Africa but I have a team with experience and youth to conquer and I think we are ready for this big game.”

Twenty players trained in the Super Eagles’ first session on Tuesday evening as the team properly kicked off their preparation.

