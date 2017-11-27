Rohr, Super Eagles, Oshoala, Falconets Up For CAF Awards

By Nurudeen Obalola: The Super Eagles of Nigeria and their head coach Gernot Rohr have been nominated for Confederation of African Football 2017 awards, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Also, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and the Falconets are up for awards, according to a CAF press release on Monday.

New categories of award nominations were announced on Monday after the African Player of the Year and the African Player of the Year Based In Africa categories were earlier announced weeks back.

The new categories include Women’s Player of the Year, National Team of the Year (Men & Women), Youth Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year and Referee of the Year.

Rohr, who led the Super Eagles through an undefeated World Cup qualifying campaign, is up for Coach of the Year against Hugo Broos who led Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title, and Hector Cuper, the Argentine who helped Egypt to qualify for their World Cup since 1990.

The Super Eagles are in the National Team of the Year category along with Cameroon, Egypt and Zambia U-20.

Oshoala, who has been in brilliant form in China, is vying with four others for the Women’s Player of the Year award.

The winners will be decided by votes from the members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, CAF media experts panel and independent media and TV consultants, according to CAF.

Meanwhile, only members of the CAF Referees’ Committee will elect the Referee of the Year.

The Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, 4 January 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & Rossyanka)

Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)

Women’s National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20

Kenya

Nigeria U-20

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Coach of the Year

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Hugo Broos (Cameroon)

L’Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Egypt

Mali U-17

Nigeria

Zambia U-20

Club of the Year

Al Ahly

Mbabane Swallows

SuperSport United

TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club

Youth Player of the Year

Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity Stars)

Krepin Diatta (Senegal &Sarpsborg)

Luther Singh (South Africa & Braga)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)

Referee of the Year

Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia)

Ghead Grisha (Egypt)

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

Malang Diedhiou (Senegal)

Mehdi Abid Charef (Algeria)

Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.