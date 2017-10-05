Rohr : All Super Eagles Players Are Fit For Zambia

By Nurudeen Obalola in Uyo:

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr will have all his players available for the World Cup qualifier against Zambia here in Uyo on Saturday , Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

All 25 invited players trained on Wednesday at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium before the ones on stand-by, Akwa United pair Afis Aremu and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, were released on Thursday .

“All the players are fit for the match against Zambia,” Rohr said in Uyo on Thursday . “Elderson Echiejile had a little knock on Tuesday during training but he trained on Wednesday without any problems.

“Alex Iwobi played for Arsenal on Sunday and showed his fitness. We have no injury problems.

“This must be the first time we’re having all 23 players fit with no injury problems.”

Rohr insists that having all players available will not pose a problem when deciding the team for Saturday .

“It’s a good thing that we have all the players available, it gives us more options,” Rohr added.