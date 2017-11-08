Rohr To Test New Players Against Algeria; Praises Mahrez, Slimani

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has hinted that he will be making up to six changes to his team from the October line-up against Zambia for Friday’s dead rubber World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rohr will be without Elderson Echiejile, Victor Moses, Ogenyi Onazi and Moses Simon for the game billed for the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui.

In their absence, Rohr has since called up Kenneth Omeruo and Kayode Olanrewaju as replacements for the games against Algeria and Argentina while Anthony Nwakaeme, Uche Agbo and Henry Onyekuru are in line for their debut.

According to Rohr, the game will serve as an opportunity for the fringe players in the squad to prove their worth in the team.

“The most important thing in this game against Algeria is to have a good game and also get good results,” Rohr stated in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

“It’s an opportunity for us to see other players who didn’t play because we had our players but now we have six injuries and at least I will make six changes for the game ​against Algeria and this is an opportunity to see these players who didn’t play so much and it will be interesting to play Algeria in this condition.

“They have a new coach (Raber Madjer) and they are playing at home so they will be very aggressive.

“They have good players.​Riyad ​Mahrez,​ Islam ​Slimani,​ Yacine​ Brahimi. We had three days to prepare for Algeria.”

On the game against Argentina, Rohr added that the friendly will offer his team quality opposition next Tuesday in Krassnodar.

“The second game against Argentina, is against one of the best team in the world, who have the best set of players. We will have one South American team in our group and also our trip to Russia will enable to us see where we will camp for the World Cup.”

