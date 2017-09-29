Rohr Waits For Arsenal Vs Brighton Before Making Iwobi Decision

By David Meshioye: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will not be pressing the panic button over Alex Iwobi’s availability for Nigeria’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Chipolopolo of Zambia, Completesportsnigeria.com can report.

Feelers from NFF Secretariat’ revealed that the German tactician is prepared to see if Iwobi will make coach Arsene Wenger’s selection for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Brighton before looking into the list of Super Eagles standby players for the 7 October qualifier.

“Coach Rohr is not in a hurry to beckon on any of the standby players for now,” Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He said he would like to see if Iwobi will play against Brighton, but may have to invite any if the standby if Alex fails to make the bench.”

Iwobi is struggling with a muscle strain and missed Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Bate Borisov in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League tie.

Iwobi was injured and missed Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in early September with Aaron Samuel drafted in to replace the Arsenal star who scored in the reverse fixture in Ndola.

