Rohr: How We’ll Determine Super Eagles XI Vs Zambia

By Nurudeen Obalola (Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has listed the factors that will determine his starting team for Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia here in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rohr has a bit of a selection headache with all the 23 players he invited fit for the match in which a win for Nigeria will secure passage to the World Cup.

“The players are all ready for the Zambia challenge and will support whoever we pick to start on Saturday,” Rohr said here in Uyo.

“We’ll consider each player’s fitness and what happened in our last games against Cameroon when we decide on the starting 11. It’s also easy these days to monitor players’ performances for their clubs as there is internet.

“We also monitor the players and follow their progress with our scouting team. We will try to find the best 11 on Saturday.”

Rohr admitted that Zambia will be a tough team, but he has huge confidence in his side’s abilities.

“We have a focused group of players and we all want to qualify for the World Cup. It’s in our hands and we want to get the job done,” he added.

Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 10 points from four games and a win over their only surviving challengers will seal their spot in Russia.

