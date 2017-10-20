Rohr: We’ll Test New Players Against Algeria, Play Friendlies Against European Opposition

By Kayode Ogundare:

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has revealed his plans to use the dead-rubber 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10 to test some other players who were overlooked during the previoous games.

This, according to him, is to give the coaching staff a larger pool of players to choose from when preparations for the World Cup begins in earnest.

“We are planning to use some players who did not get the opportunity to play before now. We want to give them the opportunity to show us what they can offer. Of course we are not planning to lose the game against Algeria but we are already preparing for the World Cup. So you will see new faces in the team,” Rorh said on a television interview monitored in Lagos.

The German-born tactician also said plans are in top gear to engage some European countries in friendly games in the run-up to the World Cup as part of the team’s build-up.

He said: “We will be playing friendly games against some European countries because, as you know, each group at the World Cup will have two teams from Europe so it is good to have a feel of what we are likely going to be coming up against at the competition. We will see who we get when the World Cup draws are made on December 1 but no harm in planning ahead.”

The Super Eagles have qualified for thew World Cup with a game to spare after nicking the sole ticket from Group B ahead of Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.