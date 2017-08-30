Rohr: How I will Play ‘Physical’ Cameroon

By Kayode Ogundare (pic: Ganiyu Yusuf ) in ‎Uyo:

Although Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr did not give much information away but his body language at Wednesday’s media briefing on the forthcoming World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon indicated that he has a joker up his sleeve about how to handle the physical style of play of the African Champions Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Asked about his game plan for the sometimes brutish Lions, Rorh was coy in his response but requested that everyone should wait to see his team list for the game which would give an idea of how he intends stoping the Lions.

“Our big players are back and we also have new players joining us. We are exactly where we would have loved to be, with six points from our first two games. It can’t get better than that,” Rohr stated during the Super Eagles media parley in Uyo on Wednesday.

“We have players who can match them for size. Balogun is back. We have Troost-Ekong also. Big, big players. We have experience too. We played a very young team against South Africa. They started well but failed to score in the first half then they got tired. That’s in the past anyway, we want to focus on Cameroun now,” he said.

Rohr requested that the fans should do their part of the job in order to ensure a decisive victory against Cameroun.

He said: “Sometimes we get to the stadium and see a lot of people outside but when the game starts, they won’t come in to cheer the team. We should get as many people as possible into the stadium. The more people we have inside the better to have an intimidating atmosphere which will help our players do better.”

The German tactician also asked that fans should be patient if the team doesn’t score an early goal, but to stay passionate and continue to back them up until the final whistle.

“I want the fans to be patient and keep supporting their team even if the goals do not come as early as they expected. They should get behind the team and keep singing and supporting them. I’m sure we’ll win on Friday. I just want everybody to do their part,” he concluded.

The Eagles have lost only one competitive game under Rohr, a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in the opening group game of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.