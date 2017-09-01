Rohr: Super Eagles Won For Ikeme

10

Rohr: Super Eagles Won For Ikeme

By Kayode Ogundare:

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has dedicated Friday’s 4-0 win over Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup race to recuperating first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who’s battling cancer.

The Eagles had shown solidarity with the Wolverhampton Wanderers of England goalkeeper by wearing T-Shirts with Ikeme’s image and promised to win the game for him.

“We promised to win for Carl and we have done so. He should have been here with us and we know he’s here with us. It was a good game but we are happy we didnt let him down,” he said.

The Eagles raced into a two-goal first half lead through Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi. They added another two goals in the second half off the efforts of Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho’s tap-in from Ogenyi Onazi’s low pull out.

Friday’s win puts the Super Eagles in a strong position to reach a sixth FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018. Algeria and Zambia, the other two teams in Group B will battle it out in Ndola on Saturday.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 10
  • Oloja John 1 hour

    Nice one coach, Thank u super Eagles, get well soon carl

    Reply
  • Chibueze Prince 1 hour

    Nice nd encouraging win
    Congrats to you guyz

    Reply
  • Oyebisi Ibraheem Debo 1 hour

    Good one

    Reply
  • Udia Udia 1 hour

    Good one Super Eagles.

    Reply
  • Ejakpome Emma 1 hour

    Congratulation to our supper eagle for victory over the lions of cameroun.

    Reply
  • Alozie Odinakachi Lloyd 49 mins

    Cancer or leukemia??!

    Reply
    • comment-avatar
      Queen B 57 mins

      Leukemia is cancer of the blood

      Reply
    • comment-avatar
      Queen B 60 mins

      How come no one is talking about the yellow Card Dat was given to ighalo when he didn’t pull off he’s shirt?

      Reply
  • Denise Ezekiel 38 mins

    I wish you guyz with more hope and strength for this wonderful deafit 4:0 super eagles did a good job, thank you great players of nigerian.

    Reply
  • Denise Ezekiel 37 mins

    I wish you guyz with more hope and strength for this wonderful deafit 4:0 super eagles did a good job, thank you great players of nigerian.

    Reply

