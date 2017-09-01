Rohr: Super Eagles Won For Ikeme

By Kayode Ogundare:

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has dedicated Friday’s 4-0 win over Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup race to recuperating first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who’s battling cancer.

The Eagles had shown solidarity with the Wolverhampton Wanderers of England goalkeeper by wearing T-Shirts with Ikeme’s image and promised to win the game for him.

We stand together, in solidarity with our goalkeeper @Carl_Ikeme. We believe he will overcome this challenge and join us again very soon. pic.twitter.com/ABP3zYBjhk — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) August 30, 2017

“We promised to win for Carl and we have done so. He should have been here with us and we know he’s here with us. It was a good game but we are happy we didnt let him down,” he said.

The Eagles raced into a two-goal first half lead through Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi. They added another two goals in the second half off the efforts of Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho’s tap-in from Ogenyi Onazi’s low pull out.

Friday’s win puts the Super Eagles in a strong position to reach a sixth FIFA World Cup in Russia 2018. Algeria and Zambia, the other two teams in Group B will battle it out in Ndola on Saturday.