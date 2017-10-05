Rohr: Zambia Different From One Year Ago But Eagles Are Confident

By Nurudeen Obalola (Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is confident his team will be able to deal with Zambia’s threat in their World Cup qualifier here in Uyo on Saturday.

Although Rohr admits that Chipolopolo have improved from the reverse fixture one year ago in Ndola when Nigeria won 1-0, he is not taking the Zambians lightly.

“The situation is clear, we have 10 points and a plus seven goals difference while they have seven points and a plus two goals difference,” Rohr said during his pre-match press conference at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo on Thursday.

“We’re in a good situation but we’re not through yet. Zambia must win though if they are to have any chance. We want to win, even when we know that a draw will still leave us clearly ahead.”

Rohr led the Super Eagles to a 2-1 win over Zambia in 2016 in the first matchday of the qualifiers but he is not expecting an easy ride on Saturday.

“Zambia have changed from one year ago,” he added. “They have young players from the U-20s who did well at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and the U-20 World Cup, so they have a very good team.

“But we’re ready and the players have a big motivation to win. We have two more training sessions before the game. We’re confident and the Zambians are also confident.

“It’s a game between two teams that play good football but with different styles. We have a good mix of youth and experience and they have young and quick players.”

The qualifier against Zambia will kick off at 5pm at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium here in Uyo.

