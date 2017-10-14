Ronaldo Bags Winner As Real Madrid Set LaLiga Record

Cristiano Ronaldo was the match winner for  Real Madrid who recorded their fifth win of the Spanish LaLiga season after they defeated  Getafe 2-1 at the Alfonso Perez Coliseum on Saturday.

The Portugal captian scored with five minutes left to play in the keenly contested game.

It was his first La Liga Santander goal of the season.

Karim Benzema’s first half strike was cancelled out by Jorge Molina in the second half.
Ronaldo made up for his horrendous miss two metres away from goal in the 73rd minute.
Real Madrid dominated the opening minutes of the encounter and had the ball in the net in the sixth minute but it was ruled out for offside.
Ronaldo had the first chance of the game in the 10th minute from the edge of the box after he was teed up by Benzema but his shot was saved by Vicente Guaita.
Benzema also squandered a clear chance after Ronaldo’s clever backheel played him through on goal.
Benzema finally opened scoring, capitalizing on a defensive error by Getafe to fire in his first goal of the season in four Spanish La Liga Santander appearances.
In the second half, Getafe pulled the chestnuts out of the fire attacking Real Madrid and they were rewarded with an equaliser in the 56th minute.
Ronaldo stepped up with the late winner to hand Madrid a record 13th straight away win, the first team to do it in LaLiga history.
