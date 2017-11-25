Ronaldo, Benzema Score As Real Madrid Squeeze Past Malaga

Portugal winger Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner to help Real Madrid secure a 3-2 LaLiga win over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane’s men started the afternoon 10 points adrift of bitter rivals Barcelona in the table, but goals fromKarim Benzema and Casemiro coupled with Ronaldo’s rebound from his own missed penalty helped them cut the Catalans’ lead.

Real started the match well, taking the lead in the ninth minute when Marcelo made a pacey run along the flank and crossed for Ronaldo to head towards goal.

The Portugal international’s header beat Malaga goalkeeper Roberto and came back off the crossbar, allowing his strike partner Benzema to steer home.

Rolan equalised for Malaga in the 18th minute, while Casemiro restored Real Madrid’s lead three minutes later.

Malaga pressed hard after the break and levelled score through Gonzalo

Castro in the 58th minute.

Ronaldo however won the game for his side scoring the winner 14 minutes from time for only his second league goal of the season.

