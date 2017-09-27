Ronaldo: I’m Happy, But Madrid President Will Decide My Contract Extension

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is happy at Real Madrid, but is non-committal about his contract extension. His is contracted until mid-2021.

The Portugal international scored a brace Tuesday night in Madrid’s Champions League Group H clash against Borussia Dortmund in his 400th Real Madrid appearance

“If I will renew? It’s a good question,” he told Atresmedia.

“I am glad. Things happen naturally, but it is a question that the president can answer best.

“I’m happy, I do what I like and I’m happy.”

Ronaldo who joined Madrid from United in the summer of 2009 has won three Champions League crowns and two LaLiga titles.

Ronaldo was reportedly a Manchester United summer target before manager Jose Mourinho stated it will not come to fruition.

