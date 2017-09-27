Ronaldo: I’m Happy, But Madrid President Will Decide My Contract Extension

0

Ronaldo: I’m Happy, But Madrid President Will Decide My Contract Extension

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is happy at Real Madrid, but is non-committal about his contract extension. His  is contracted until mid-2021.

The Portugal international scored a brace Tuesday night in Madrid’s Champions League Group H clash against Borussia Dortmund  in his 400th Real Madrid appearance

“If I will renew? It’s a good question,” he told Atresmedia.

“I am glad. Things happen naturally, but it is a question that the president can answer best.

Read Also: UCL: Kane Hits Hat-trick, Ronaldo, Cameroon’s Aboubakar Score As Spurs, Madrid Win; Liverpool Draw

“I’m happy, I do what I like and I’m happy.”

Ronaldo who joined Madrid from United in the summer of 2009 has won three Champions League crowns and two LaLiga titles.

Ronaldo was reportedly a Manchester United  summer  target before manager Jose Mourinho stated it will not come to fruition.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Ronaldo: Real Madrid Want Third Champions League Title In A Row
  2. Agent: Ronaldo Will End His Career At Real Madrid
  3. United Can Re-Sign Ronaldo For £65m
  4. Breaking: Benzema Agrees Real Madrid 4-Year Contract Extension Until 2021
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *