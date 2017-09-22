Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar Vie For The Best FIFA Men’s Award

The final three nominees for the The Best FIFA Men’s Award are Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and PSG’s Neymar, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.
Former Nigeria captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha was one of football icons that announced the list of final nominees for World Best Players on Friday in London.
The event unraveling the eventual winner will be held on 23 October at the London Palladium.
The Best Goalkeeper Award will be competed for by Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer.
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane tops the list of coaches for the Coach of the Year prize with Maxmilliano Aleggri of Juventus and Chelsea’s Antonio Conte the contenders.
The Best Award Final Nominees
Men’s Player
* Cristiano Ronaldo (POR / Real Madrid)
* Lionel Messi (ARG – FC Barcelona)
* Neymar (BRA – FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)
Women’s Player
* Deyna Castellanos (VEN – Santa Clarita Blue Heat/Florida State Seminoles)
* Carli Lloyd (USA – Houston Dash/Manchester City Women)
* Lieke Martens (NED – FC Barcelona Femeni)
Men’s Coach
* Massimiliano Allegri (ITA – Juventus)
* Antonio Conte (ITA – Chelsea)
* Zinedine Zidane (FRA – Real Madrid)
Women’s Coach
* Nils Nielsen (DEN – Danish national team)
* Gerard Precheur (FRA – Olympique Lyonnais Feminin)
* Sarina Wiegman (NED – Netherlands national team)
Goalkeeper
* Gianluigi Buffon (ITA – Juventus)
* Keylor Navas (CRC – Real Madrid)
* Manuel Neuer (GER – FC Bayern Munich)
Puskas Award
* Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas)
* Alejandro Camargo (Universidad de Concepcion)
* Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela U-17)
* Moussa Dembele (Celtic)
* Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
* Aviles Hurtado (Tijuana Xolos)
* Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)
* Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC)
* Nemanja Matic (Chelsea)
* Jordi Mboula (FC Barcelona U-19)
Fan Award
* Borussia Dortmund supporters
* Celtic supporters
* FC Copenhagen supporters
