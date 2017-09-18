Rooney To Appear In Court On Drink-Driving Charge

Less than 24 hours after making a losing return to former club Manchester United, Everton striker Wayne Rooney is due in court on Monday to face charges of drink-driving.

The 31-year-old was arrested in the early hours of September 1 after being pulled over by police seven and a half miles from his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The former Manchester United and England captain was found to be over the prescribed limit and was released on bail after being charged.

Jose Mourinho’s side won 4-0 on Sunday in Rooney’s first match against United since he returned to Everton in July.

He enjoyed a hugely successful 13 years with the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among a host of other honours, and scored a record 253 goals in all competitions.