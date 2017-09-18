Rooney Fined, Handed Driving Ban For Drink-Driving, Apologises

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been handed a two-year driving ban on Monday and ordered to carry out unpaid work after being caught three times the legal alcohol limit.

The ruling was announced during a court hearing on Monday morning.

Everton striker Rooney, 31, was also fined £170 – a figure that he could pay by working just 12 minutes of his £150,000-a-week job.

Rooney was stopped by police after a night out in a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1. He was later arrested and bailed.

The court heard Rooney has agreed to take part in a drink-driving rehabilitation course, which would reduce his driving ban by 24 weeks.

Rooney said in a statement: “Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

“Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.”