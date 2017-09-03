Rooney: My Mind Is Made Up, I’m Through With England

Former England striker Wayne Rooney has stated that he has no intention to rescind his decision to quit international football even if the English side qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Rooney announced his retirement in August after he reportedly fell out of favour with Gareth Southgate.

“My mind is made up,” the Everton star told talkSPORT.

“I have seen it a few times, where players have come out of retirement and gone to tournaments – and it’s not right.

“The lads who are trying to qualify for Russia will be the players that deserve to play in the tournament. So my decision has been made.

“I’ve had my time. I can’t have any regrets. It’s now time for some of the younger lads to step up and try to take it further.

“Of course I’ll be watching. I’ve made it clear throughout my career that I love playing for England and want England to do well – and that remains.

“Now I won’t be playing, I’ll be watching with the same interest as everyone else. Hopefully we can go that next step in the tournament.”

Jordan Henderson will remain as England captain for Monday’s World Cup qualifier at home to Slovakia.

Meanwhile manager Gareth Southgate on Sunday confirmed the Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will remain as the team captain after he was handed the role in the 4-0 away win over Malta on Friday.

“Jordan stays [as captain] and there is no point in changing that,” Southgate said at his pre-match media conference Sunday afternoon.

“Normally the captain does the two games when we have been together unless we change the team and that guy does not play.”

England are two points clear of closest rivals Slovakia at the top of Group F in the European zone of the World Cup qualifiers.