ROUND-UP: Ajayi Helps Ahly Into CAFCL Final; Onyekuru, Troost-Ekong, Agu, Alhassan In Action

By James Agberebi: Nigeria striker Junior Ajayi was in action for Egyptian giants Al Ahly who qualified for the final of this year’s CAF Champions League after thrashing Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel 6-2 to advance 7-4 on aggregate in the second leg in Alexandria on Sunday.

A hat-trick from Walid Arazou, goals from Ali Maaloul and Rami Rabia and an own goal by Hamdi Nagguez secured the emphatic win for Ahly.

Rami Bedoui and Iheb Msakni got Etoile’s goals.

Ahly will now meet Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the two-legged final.

The first leg is billed for between the 27th and 29th October, while the return leg comes up between 3rd and 5th of November.

In the Belgian top flight also on Sunday, Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru could not rescue Anderlecht despite playing for 90 minutes as they slumped 1-0 at home against Genk.

The game was Onyekuru’s 10th league appearances, had he has scored six goals so far.

Former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan returned to Austria Wien’s starting eleven after sitting out their Europa League game on Thursday but ended on the losing side in their 1-0 home defeaat to city rivals Rapid Wien.

Alhassan player for 90 minutes in the game which was his fifth in the league, with just one goal scored.

In the Turkish Super League, Super Eagles duo William Troost-Ekong and Mikel Agu were in action for Bursaspor who held Sivasspor, without Elderson Echiejile, to a 0-0 away draw.

Both Eagles stars made 90 minutes appearance for Bursaspor in the stalemate.

Troost-Ekong has now played in nine league games, scoring two goals so far this season, while Agu also has nine league appearances with a solitary goal.

And still in Turkey, Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner Imoh Ezekiel came off the bench for Konyaspor in their 2-1 away loss to Kayserispor.

Ezekiel was introduced in the 46th minute for his sixth league appearance without a goal yet.

