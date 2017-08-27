ROUND-UP: Obi Scores In Torino Win As Onyekuru, Egbuchulam Fire Blanks; Samuel Benched

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria midfielder Joel Obi opened his Serie A goals account this season as Torino defeated visiting Sassuolo 3-0 on Sunday.

Obi, who made his second appearance of the new season, scored in the 88th minute to make it 3-0 to Torino.

Andrea Belotti had given Torino the lead on 44 minutes before Adem Ljajic doubled the lead on 84 minutes.

Obi’s Nigerian teammate, Umar Sadiq, was an unused substitute. Sadiq is yet to feature in the league this season.

In the Belgian top flight, Super Eagles invitee Uche Agbo played for 90 minutes but ended on the losing side as Standard Liege were walloped 4-0 by Club Brugge.

On Sunday, Agbo who was initially in the Super Eagles standby list for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, has been asked to join the team in Uyo.

Still in Belgium, Nigerian duo Moses Simon and Anderson Esiti were in action for Gent in their 0-0 home draw against Anderlecht who paraded Henry Onyekuru.

While the game was Simon’s and Esiti’s third and fourth respectively, it was Onyekuru’s fourth without a goal to his name yet.

In the Russian top division, Aaron Samuel, who like Agbo has been asked to join the Super Eagles in Uyo, was benched in CSKA’s 1-0 home defeat to FK Akhmat.

Samuel has made five league appearances so far for CSKA this season, scoring one goal.

Enugu Rangers’ on-loan striker Chisom Egbuchulam could not replicate his hat-trick heroics in Hacken’s 9-1 Swedish Cup win last week as he fired blanks in their 3-1 home win against Joenkoepings.

Egbuchulam, who was brought on with four minutes left, is yet to score in the league after 10 appearances.

And in the Scottish Premiership, Efe Ambrose was brought on in the 46th minute in Hibernian’s 1-1 away draw against Dundee United.

The game was Ambrose’s fourth straight appearance for Hibernian.