ROUND-UP: Olayinka Scores; Iheanacho, Balogun, Onazi Benched; Musa, Osimhen Out

By Johnny Edward:

Isaac Success was an unused substitute in Watford’s 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. It was the first time the Nigerian international was making the matchday squad for the Hornets in the English Premier League this season.

At Old Trafford, Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi made his third Premier League start of the season for Leicester City who lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho was fit enough to make the bench but he did not see any action. Ahmed Musa, who scored in the Carabao Cup in midweek, was not in the matchday squad.

Goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini secured a third straight league win for the Red Devils.

In the English Championship, Sone Aluko was not in the Fulham squad that defeated Ipswich Town 2-0. His compatriot Sheyi Ojo played for 90 minutes.

In Spain, Kayode Olanrewaju came off the substitute’s bench with nine minutes to play in Girona’s 1-0 win over Malaga. It was his second substitute appearance in the Spanish LaLiga. He replaced Cristian Stuani.

In the German Bundesliga on Saturday Victor Osimhen was not included in the Wolfsburg squad for the 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was an unused substitute in Mainz 05’s 1-0 loss to VfB Stuttgart. Balogun is yet to feature this season.

In the Netherlands, new Nigeria defender Tyrone Ebuehi made his third start in the Eredivisie for ADO Den Haag who lost 2-1 SC Heerenveen.

In Belgium, Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka scored his second goal of the season for Zulte-Waregem who lost 3-2 away to Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian top flight. It was his fifth league appearance of the season.

Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu both played all through 90 minutes for Gent who lost 3-2 to Royal-Excel Mouscron in another Belgian top flight clash. Anderson Esiti was an unused substitute.

In Portugal, Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo earned himself a first yellow card of the season in action for Feirense who defeated Chaves 2-0 in a top division league match. Dele Alampasu was an unused substitute in the encounter.

In Greece, Emmanuel Emenike was not listed for Olympiacos who defeated Lamia on Saturday.

In the Turkish Super Lig, Okechukwu Azubuike played for 90 minutes in Malatyaspor’s 1-1 draw at home to Antalyaspor. His compatriot Sincere Seth was an unused substitute in the draw while Sunday Mba was not listed.

Ogenyi Onazi watched from the substitutes bench in Trabzonspor’s 3-2 loss away to Goztepe. He has made one appearance this season.