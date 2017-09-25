ROUND-UP: Salami, Gabriel Score As Alhassan Features Again; Simon, Echiejile Lose

By James Agberebi:

Nigerians Gbolahan Salami and Reuben Gabriel were on target for KuPS who defeated visiting HIFK 3-2 in the Finnish top flight on Sunday.

Salami scored in the 76th minute to draw KuPS level at 2-2 before Gabriel scored the winner on 84 minutes.

The goal was Salami’s seventh after 20 league appearances, while Gabriel has now scored five goals after 26 league games.

In the Belgian top division Nigerian stars Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu and Anderson Esiti were all in action for Gent who lost 1-0 at home to Zulte-Waregem who paraded Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka.

Simon and Esiti were in the starting eleven before Kalu was subbed on in the second half.

In the Austrian Bundesliga, former Akwa United forward Ibrahim Alhassan made his second appearance for Austria Wien in their 0-0 away draw against Salzburg.

Alhassan featured for 90 minutes in the game for Austria Wien.

Arsenal’s on-loan midfielder Kelechi Nwakali was a 75th minute substitute for VVV Venlo in their 1-1 home draw against PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie.

It was Nwakali’s third outing for VVV Venlo since is loan move from Arsenal.

Zwolle’s goal was scored by German-born Nigerian 22-year old midfielder Kingsley Ehizibue who opened scoring in the 30th minute.

The goal was Ehizibue’s first goal after six league appearances for Zwolle so far this season.

And in the Turkish Super League, Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile played for Sivasspor who lost 3-2 at home to Goztepe.

Echiejile, who is on loan from French Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco, played for 90 minutes.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.