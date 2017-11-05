Roundup‎: Eduok, Aluko, Henty, Umar On Target, Uzoho Absent Again

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian forward, Emem Eduok, scored his second goal of the season for Kasimpasa who played out a 2-2 draw at home to Bursaspor parading William Troost Ekong and Mikel Agu from the starting line-up.

The strike ended Eduok’s goal drought of seven games for Kasimpasa. The Nigeria international last scored a goal for Kasimpasa on match day 1 in their 3-1 win over Alanyaspor in August.

His compatriot, Kenneth Omeruo featured for all 90 minutes in his eight appearance of the season for the club.

William Troost Ekong, on his part, played the entire duration of the encounter which was his 12th of the campaign, scoring twice. Mikel Agu was replaced at half time by Cristóbal Jorquera.

At the Kadir Has Stadium, in Kayseri, Ogenyi Onazi was substituted in his seventh Turkish League appearance f.or Trabzonpsor in their goalless draw against Kayserispor. José Sosa replaced the Nigeria vice captain in the 41st minute of the draw. Onazi has scored one goal so far this term.

Still in Turkey, Aminu Umar salvaged a point for Osmanlispor FK who drew 1-1 at home to Fenerbahce. The Nigeria international scored an 89th minute equaliser to earn his relegation battling side their second draw of the season. It was his second goal in 11 leagues appearances in Turkey.

Osmanlispor FK moved out of the bottom of the Turkish Super Lig table (18th position) for the first time this season, to 17th. His compatriot, Raheem Lawal played for 86 before he was replaced by Payam Sadeghian in his eight start of the season.

In the English Football League Championship, Nigerian forward Sone Aluko scored his second goal of the season in his 10th league appearance for Reading who outscored Derby County 4-2 away on Saturday.

The win sees Reading move to 18th position on 18 points in the English Championship league table. It was back-to-back wins for Reading following their win against Forest four days earlier..

Ola Aina bagged his first yellow card of the season in his 15th appearance for Hull City who lost 4-1 away to Sheffield United. Leon Clarke scored a double brace. The defeat saw Hull drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

In the Spanish LaLiga Santander, Nigerian goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, was not in the matchday squad for Deportivo La Coruna who lost 1-0 at home to Atletico Madrid. It was the second consecutive game he missed.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has started two LaLiga games, where he conceded two goals, but he has not featured in Deportivo’s last two matches.

In the German Bundesliga, Leon Balogun was an unused substitute for Mainz 05 in Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Borussia Monchengladbach. Balogun has made four appearances this season for Mainz 05.

Kelechi Nwakali made his eight appearance for VVV Venlo who were forced to a goalless draw at home to NAC Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie. Nwakali has scored once since joining on loan from Arsenal.

In Hungary, Nigerian striker Ezekiel Henty, bagged his fifth league goal for Videoton who thumped Mezokovesd 4-0 to move up to the top of the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga on Saturday..

It was Henty’s third goal in three consecutive league matches, and his seventh across all competitions this season since joining from Locomotiv Moscow.

Henty doubled his side’s lead in the 16th minute of the encounter after Danko Lazovic opened scoring in the seventh minute. The former AC Milan forward who saw 62 minutes of action was replaced on the hour mark by Krisztiann Geresi.

In the Belgian Jupilier League, Abdul Ajagun was on for 61 minutes for Kortrijk who lost 2-0 to KV Mechelen. The former U-17 and U-20 midfielder was replaced by Jovan Stojanovic in his 14th league appearance this season. He has scored twice..

Also in Belgium, Taiwo Awoniyi fired blanks playing all 90 minutes for Royal Excel Mouscron who lost 2-0 to Waasland-Beveren. It was the fifth straight game the former U-17, U-20 and U23 forward has failed to score.

In the Scottish Championship, Efe Ambrose made his 13th league appearance for Hibernian who defeated Dundee FC 2 – 1 on Saturday. Ambrose is yet to score froom his defensive duties this season.

