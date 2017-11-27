Roundup: Ebuehi Sees Red, As Onyekuru, Onazi, Troost-Ekong Win

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender, Tyrone Ebuehi, was sent off in ADO Den Haag’s 2-0 away defeat to Vitesse in the Dutch Eredivisie (first division) on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It was Ebuehi’s first ever sending off in th777e colours of ADO Den Haag.

Ebuehi was given his matching orders after receiving his second yellow card in the 71st minute.

Vitesse took advantage of their numerical advantage by scoring two late goals through Matt Miazga and Bryan Linssen in the 87th and 90th minute respectively.

In the Belgian top flight, Henry Onyekuru was in action but fired blanks in Anderlecht’s 4-0 thrashing of Kortrijk.

Former Nigeria junior international Abduljeleel Ajagun was an unused substitute for Kortrijk.

Onyekuru was on for 90 minutes in the game which was his 15th league appearance with seven goals.

In the Turkish Super League, Ogenyi Onazi was on from the start for Trabzonspor who beat Sivasspor 2-1 away.

Onazi was however replaced by Juraj Kucka in the 46th minute.

Also in Turkey, Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was in action for Bursaspor who edged Karabukspor 2-1.

Troost-Ekong played throughout the encounter for Bursaspor in the win.

