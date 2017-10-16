Roundup: Igboun Scores In UFA Win, Sadiq Debuts For Torino

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria forward Sylvester Igboun was on target for FC UFA who pipped Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in the Russian first division on Sunday,report’s.Igboun scored in the 76th minute to give UFA the win.

He has now scored three goals after 13 league appearances for UFA so far this season.

In the Serie A, Umar Sadiq made his official debut for Torino who held home team Crotone to a 2-2 draw.

Sadiq who joined Torino from AS Roma, played for 90 minutes in the game.

In the Turkish top flight, Nigerian duo Kenneth Omeruo and Emem Eduok featured for Kasimpasa who lost 3-2 at home to Sivasspor.

While Omeruo played for 90 minutes, Eduok was brought on in the 71st minute.

In Belgium, Uche Agbo made an appearance for Standard Liege who defeated Kortrijk 3-1 in a first division tie.

Agbo who was on from the start for Standard Liege, player for 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, former Nigeria junior international Abduljeleel Ajagun played for Kortrijk and saw 90 minutes of action.

And in the French Ligue 1, Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem was selected by former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri in Nantes starting eleven and they held Bordeaux to a 1-1 away draw.

Awaziem played the full 90 minutes of the game for Nantes.